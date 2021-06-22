Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades SSE (LON:SSE) to Hold

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,525.67 ($19.93).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,516.50 ($19.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,512.01. The company has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,149.01 ($15.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

