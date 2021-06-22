JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 65,403 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,578,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

