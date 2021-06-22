JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 424,333 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 203.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $35,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

NYSE HASI opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

