JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 49,711 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $31,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,644,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

CHKP opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

