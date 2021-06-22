JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $31,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

