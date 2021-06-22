JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.81 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $30,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

