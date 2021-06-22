JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.87 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $34,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $303,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

