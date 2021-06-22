JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.47. 319,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,181. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $452.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

