Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

