Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $793.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

