Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

