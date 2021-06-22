KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

