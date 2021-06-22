KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,975 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

MMM opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

