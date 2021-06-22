KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,676 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 301.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

KRC opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

