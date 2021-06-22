KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VAW opened at $179.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.74. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $115.33 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

