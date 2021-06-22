KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,686,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.