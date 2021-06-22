Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 82.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
Kelly Services Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
