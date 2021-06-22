Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 82.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

