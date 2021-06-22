Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE KMT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 527,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.