KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE:AAT opened at $37.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.