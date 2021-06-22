Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

