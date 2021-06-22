Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 132,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 258,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 685,715 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.