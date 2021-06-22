Kinder Morgan, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,116,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.