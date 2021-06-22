Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $1.20 million and $41,110.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,164,190 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

