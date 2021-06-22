Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $55.20 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Kleros has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $55.20 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00355094 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

