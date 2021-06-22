Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX opened at €109.15 ($128.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.