Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

