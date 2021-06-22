Korea Investment CORP Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

KSU opened at $283.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

