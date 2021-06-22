Korea Investment CORP Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

