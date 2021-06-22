Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

