Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

