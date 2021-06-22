Korea Investment CORP Sells 46,300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

