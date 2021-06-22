Korea Investment CORP Sells 46,400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

