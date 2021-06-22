Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lear by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lear by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.93. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

