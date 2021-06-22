Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.