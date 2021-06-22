KPCB XV Associates LLC Has $63.61 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KPCB XV Associates LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,666 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 27.4% of KPCB XV Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KPCB XV Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $63,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $15.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,039. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.