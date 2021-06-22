KuCoin Token Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00019771 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $525.37 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

