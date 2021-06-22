L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,315. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $224.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. TCF National Bank boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

