Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

LH stock opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

