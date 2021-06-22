Lake Street Capital Increases VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $9.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

VTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of VTSI opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VirTra by 235.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

