Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.95.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $618.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $627.32. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

