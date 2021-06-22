Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

