Lambda 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.67 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $7.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,467,977 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

