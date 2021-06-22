Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $8.38 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

