Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,716 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Leaf Group worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Leaf Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 137,128 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leaf Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 763,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 94.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 141,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

LEAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE LEAF remained flat at $$8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 million, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

