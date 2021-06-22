Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $263.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.