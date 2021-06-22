Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $972,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $239.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

