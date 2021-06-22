Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,281,000 after acquiring an additional 473,124 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 858,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,420,000 after acquiring an additional 465,772 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,726. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.64 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

