Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 13,303 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.