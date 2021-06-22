Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 3,054 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

