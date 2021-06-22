Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.